Cajun Mac N’ Cheese Soup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - January is National Soup Month, and this Mac N’ Cheese Soup is comfort food at its best! Try the classic-turned, creamy, cheesy, kid-friendly dish, and I guarantee it will be the perfect ending to any winter day.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1½ cups dry elbow macaroni

4 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

2 tbsps unsalted butter

½ cup minced tasso

½ cup minced onions

¼ cup minced celery

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

⅓ cup flour

½ cup dry white wine

2 cups chicken stock

1 tsp dry mustard

⅛ tsp ground nutmeg

⅛ tsp cayenne pepper

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

¼ cup crumbled blue cheese

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

2 tbsps minced chives for garnish

Pinch ground paprika for garnish

Method:

Cook elbow macaroni according to package directions. Drain and set aside. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add tasso, onions, celery, bell pepper and minced garlic then cook 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add flour and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Deglaze with wine and simmer until almost evaporated. Stir in chicken stock, dry mustard, nutmeg and cayenne. Simmer 5 minutes or until slightly thickened. Whisk in milk and heavy cream then warm through. Do not let boil or base may become grainy. Stir in Cheddar, 1 cup at a time, allowing it to melt completely after each addition. Add cooked macaroni, lemon juice and blue cheese, stirring to mix well. Season to taste using salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Remove from heat and keep warm. To serve, ladle into warm soup bowls and garnish with chives and paprika.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.