BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate

Reginald Elloie
Reginald Elloie(Southern University Men's Federation)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-110 in Baton Rouge Monday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m.

Southern University identified the victim as one of their students, Reginald Elloie. They said the student was a senior from New Orleans. The university released the below statement:

Authorities have not yet said what led up to the crash.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

