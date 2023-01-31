Ascension Public Schools to hold public meetings addressing funding renewals on ballot

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Public School System is hoping to educate the public and get input about three millage renewals on the ballot.

Several public meetings are planned. School leaders said parents, school employees, and the general public are encouraged to attend.

The Ascension Parish Public School System released the below schedule of the public meetings:

Monday, Feb. 6: 6 p.m. at the East Ascension High cafetorium

Wednesday, Feb. 8: 6 p.m. at the Dutchtown High cafetorium

Thursday, Feb. 9: 6 p.m. at the Donaldsonville High commons

Monday, Feb. 13: 6 p.m. at the St. Amant High Cafetorium

School leaders said that by approving the three renewals, voters will allow the school system to continue funding salaries for employees, state-of-the-art classroom and safety technology, and the maintenance of four million square feet of facilities.

“It is the support of our local community that makes Ascension Public Schools achieve success together,” said David Alexander, schools superintendent in Ascension Parish. “The renewal of these three propositions will allow the district to continue to fund critical operations: our People, Technology, and Facilities. Our district has expanded over the past 10 years to meet increasing student enrollment with more schools, more staffing, and more digital support, all without increasing taxes.”

Election day is Saturday, March 25. Leaders said early voting will be held at the courthouses in Donaldsonville and Gonzales and at the Oak Grove Community Center.

