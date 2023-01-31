10 people displaced in duplex fire sparked by overloaded electrical unit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ten people were displaced after an overloaded electrical unit sparked a duplex fire Tuesday, Jan. 31.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department says it happened in the 1100 block of Rodin Drive between North Ardenwood Drive and Lobdell Blvd.

Firefighters arrived on the scene before 1:30 a.m. to find an upstairs unit of the duplex on fire.

They were able to contain the fire quickly before it could spread.

No injuries were reported.

Ten people lived in the two units, officials said.

The Red Cross was notified to help the displaced residents.

BRPD, EMS, and Entegy also responded to the scene.

