Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on highway in Port Allen, officials say

One person was killed overnight in a fatal crash in West Baton Rouge Parish, officials confirmed.
One person was killed overnight in a fatal crash in West Baton Rouge Parish, officials confirmed.(WAFB)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was hit and killed on a highway overnight.

The crash reportedly happened on LA 1 around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

Officials identified the victim as Patricia Watts, 57, of Denham Springs.

According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle traveling northbound on LA 1 on the southside of the Intracoastal Waterway hit the woman after she walked out into the right lane of the road in front of a gas station. A second vehicle traveling in the same direction also hit her.

Officials report the victim died after being hit by the second vehicle.

Deputies said they do not suspect foul play and believe the woman was impaired when she was hit.

Both drivers talked to authorities and showed no signs of impairment, officials confirmed.

They said blood samples were collected from the victim and sent to the crime lab.

The crash happened inside Port Allen city limits, but the sheriff’s office responded, officials explained.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision

Latest News

Road closed
High water causes road closures in BR area
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 30
Already tracking next rain threat on Thursday
Major donation made to support food distribution programs
CPR
Leaders working to promote CPR awareness, make Baton Rouge a heart safe community