Walker man killed in early morning crash in Livingston Parish

By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The following is a press release from the Louisiana State Police:

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Early this morning, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 449 south of LA 1024 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 46-year-old Corey Bennett of Walker.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Bennett was driving a 2011 BMW Z4 headed south on LA 449. For reasons still being investigated, Bennett failed to negotiate a right hand curve, veered off the road to the left and into a canal. Upon entering the canal, Bennett’s vehicle struck a tree and became partially submerged.

Despite being properly restrained at the time of the crash, Bennett was ejected from his vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Bennett and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers encourage motorists to always make safe choices while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always follow traffic laws and ensure that every occupant is properly restrained. Not all crashes are survivable, but taking simple precautions such as the aforementioned can often be the difference between life and death.

