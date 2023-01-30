Valentine’s Day Dinners and Events 2023
The season for romance and expressing love and gratitude to our loved ones is here. Valentine's Day is a few days away. We are here to help you plan. This is our list of things to do to celebrate Valentine's Day.
Valentine’s Day Dinner and Concert
Celebrate love with the theme “Cheers to Love” with live music by George Bell & Friends. Enjoy a 3-course gourmet menu and wine.
When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 6:00pm
Where: Crowne Plaza Executive Center, Baton Rouge
Cost: Dinner and Dance package is $231.00 for two people. The Total Romance package includes a guest room and breakfast for two is $296.83. Purchase Tickets HERE
The Valentine’s Gala Featuring Shaun Ward Xperience
Put on your dancing shoes and get ready for a great Valentine’s Day with dinner and dancing.
When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 7:00pm until 11:00pm
Where: Drusilla Seafood Restaurant, 3482 Drusilla Lane Suite D, Baton Rouge 70809
Cost $50. Purchase tickets HERE
Prime Timers Valentine Bash
Enjoy good food with good friends.
When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 6:30pm until 8:00pm
Where: Mike Anderson’s Baton Rouge
Cost $50. Purchase tickets HERE
Love Letters – A Valentine’s Candlelight Concert
Listen to love songs with Rachel and Nicholas Ciraldo: Duo Cintemani on flute and guitar. They are featured at the John and Virginia Noland Black Box Studio. Beer and wine will be available on the Rooftop Terrace for $5.
When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30pm
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:30pm
Where: Carey Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 Saint Ferdinand Street, Baton Rouge.
Cost: $35 – $50. Purchase tickets HERE
14 @ 14
Capitol City Events invite guests to enjoy live entertainment, spoken word and a unique dining experience. Dj Pleasure and DJ New Orleans provide music to set the mood.
When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 7:00pm until midnight
Where: 210 South 14th Street, Suite D, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Cost: $30. Purchase tickets HERE
Valentine’s Day Wine Tasting
For date night, enjoy wine and food pairings
When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 6:00pm until 10:00pm
Where: The Vintage Baton Rouge, 333 Laurel Street, Baton Rouge.
Cost: starts at $50. Purchase tickets HERE
Galentine’s Day
Galentine’s Day Soiree
Sponsored by Metro Baton Rouge chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. This is a meet and greet for prospective members.
When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm
Where: Oxbow Rum Distillery, 760 St. Philip St., Baton Rouge
Cost $20. Purchase tickets HERE
Galentine’s Day Social 2023
Ladies will enjoy food, fun, fabulousness, and a signature drink. Be sure to wear pink or red.
When: Monday, February 13, 2023 from 6:00pm until 9:00pm
Where: Soji Modern Asian, 5050 Government Street, Baton Rouge
Cost $50. Purchase tickets HERE
Galentine’s Day
Gather the gals and unwind in the Tunnel for drinks, snacks and girl-time for Galentine’s Day
When: Monday, February 13, 2023 from 6:30pm – 8:30pm
Where: Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette Street, Baton Rouge
Cost: $30. Purchase tickets HERE
