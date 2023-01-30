Valentine’s Day Dinners and Events 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The season for romance and expressing love and gratitude to our loved ones is here. Valentine’s Day is a few days away. We are here to help you plan. This is our list of things to do to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day Dinner and Concert

Celebrate love with the theme “Cheers to Love” with live music by George Bell & Friends. Enjoy a 3-course gourmet menu and wine.

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 6:00pm

Where: Crowne Plaza Executive Center, Baton Rouge

Cost: Dinner and Dance package is $231.00 for two people. The Total Romance package includes a guest room and breakfast for two is $296.83. Purchase Tickets HERE

The Valentine’s Gala Featuring Shaun Ward Xperience

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready for a great Valentine’s Day with dinner and dancing.

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 7:00pm until 11:00pm

Where: Drusilla Seafood Restaurant, 3482 Drusilla Lane Suite D, Baton Rouge 70809

Cost $50. Purchase tickets HERE

Prime Timers Valentine Bash

Enjoy good food with good friends.

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 6:30pm until 8:00pm

Where: Mike Anderson’s Baton Rouge

Cost $50. Purchase tickets HERE

Love Letters – A Valentine’s Candlelight Concert

Listen to love songs with Rachel and Nicholas Ciraldo: Duo Cintemani on flute and guitar. They are featured at the John and Virginia Noland Black Box Studio. Beer and wine will be available on the Rooftop Terrace for $5.

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30pm

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:30pm

Where: Carey Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 Saint Ferdinand Street, Baton Rouge.

Cost: $35 – $50. Purchase tickets HERE

14 @ 14

Capitol City Events invite guests to enjoy live entertainment, spoken word and a unique dining experience. Dj Pleasure and DJ New Orleans provide music to set the mood.

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 7:00pm until midnight

Where: 210 South 14th Street, Suite D, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Cost: $30. Purchase tickets HERE

Valentine’s Day Wine Tasting

For date night, enjoy wine and food pairings

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 6:00pm until 10:00pm

Where: The Vintage Baton Rouge, 333 Laurel Street, Baton Rouge.

Cost: starts at $50. Purchase tickets HERE

Galentine’s Day

Galentine’s Day Soiree

Sponsored by Metro Baton Rouge chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. This is a meet and greet for prospective members.

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm

Where: Oxbow Rum Distillery, 760 St. Philip St., Baton Rouge

Cost $20. Purchase tickets HERE

Galentine’s Day Social 2023

Ladies will enjoy food, fun, fabulousness, and a signature drink. Be sure to wear pink or red.

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 from 6:00pm until 9:00pm

Where: Soji Modern Asian, 5050 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Cost $50. Purchase tickets HERE

Galentine’s Day

Gather the gals and unwind in the Tunnel for drinks, snacks and girl-time for Galentine’s Day

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 from 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Where: Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette Street, Baton Rouge

Cost: $30. Purchase tickets HERE

