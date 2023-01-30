Facebook
‘This has been going on for years’: EBR residents worried about constant flooding issues

Heavy rains in parts of the Baton Rouge metro area on Jan. 29, 2023, caused high water on many roads.
Heavy rains in parts of the Baton Rouge metro area on Jan. 29, 2023, caused high water on many roads.(WAFB)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High water made its way to parts of the roadways throughout Baton Rouge on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Some folks in East Baton Rouge Parish are looking for answers where their community continues to flood.

Jason Broha said he gets nervous every time it rains on Park Boulevard in the Garden District of Baton Rouge.

“Every time someone tells you that there’s bad weather coming, you start to think about, ‘is this going to be the time we take on water; is this gonna be another moment like today where we are literally stuck in our house for three hours?’” said Broha.

He added this is the second time in less than a year that his street has flooded.

However, Lance Bowers and his wife were not able to drive through the high water on Buchanan Street to get to their home.

“Every time it gets a hard rain like this, all these streets down here flood, especially down by McKinley High School,” explained Bowers. “We get the worst end of the rain and flooding.”

Both homeowners are hoping city leaders can do something about the drainage system soon.

