Southern’s Lady Jags prepare to battle Jackson State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University women’s basketball team is preparing for a big game Monday night up on the Bluff.

The Lady Jaguars are currently ranked second behind Jackson State University in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

Southern holds a record of 6-2 in conference play while Jackson’s record sits at 7-1.

Southern will battle Jackson for the top spot in the SWAC on Monday, Jan. 30 in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Even in Greek Life, #SouthernIsTheStandard



1/30 vs JSU, 5PM | CALLING ALL UNDERGRAD & GRAD CHAPTER SORORITIES & FRATERNITIES TO TAKE OVER THE COURT #ExperienceTheStandard



Wear Greek paraphernalia for $10 entry



PERMITTED: Sneakers, Dance Shoes



NOT PERMITTED: Boots, Heels pic.twitter.com/vcIu4T2iGr — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) January 30, 2023

Assistant coach Marjorie Cotton joined 9News This Morning for a live interview, asking for the City of Baton Rouge to help pack the Mini Dome and support the women’s basketball program. Click here to watch the full interview.

The men’s basketball team, currently ranked number one in the SWAC, will also face JSU on the court. That game begins at 8 p.m.

