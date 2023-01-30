Facebook
Southern’s Lady Jags prepare to battle Jackson State

Get your Columbia blue and gold gear ready!
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University women’s basketball team is preparing for a big game Monday night up on the Bluff.

The Lady Jaguars are currently ranked second behind Jackson State University in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

Southern holds a record of 6-2 in conference play while Jackson’s record sits at 7-1.

Southern will battle Jackson for the top spot in the SWAC on Monday, Jan. 30 in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Assistant coach Marjorie Cotton joined 9News This Morning for a live interview, asking for the City of Baton Rouge to help pack the Mini Dome and support the women’s basketball program. Click here to watch the full interview.

The men’s basketball team, currently ranked number one in the SWAC, will also face JSU on the court. That game begins at 8 p.m.

