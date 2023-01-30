ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Kids are getting hard during the cold and flu season, but there are ways to boost a child’s immunity.

Most kids will develop six to 10 colds every year.

The best immune booster is plain water.

“I tell parents that the best expectant or cough syrup in the world is water,’ said Dr. Roland Guttierz. “If you don’t have enough water in your system, you can’t get rid of the infection that’s already brewing.”

Kids ages one to three should drink about four cups of liquids a day. That increases to five cups a day for kids four to eight and seven to eight cups for older children.

Diet and nutrition are also vital for preventing illnesses. That’s also true for nutrients like omega 3 found in fish and Vitamin D absorbed from the sun.

“Without Vitamin D, our immune systems can’t protect us,” said Dr. Gutierrez.

Probiotics may be another way to boost kids’ immune systems. Foods like yogurt, pickles, and sauerkraut contain probiotics.

Getting plenty of exercise can also keep your child’s immune system in tip-top shape.

Meanwhile, toddlers should get 11 to 14 hours of sleep a day, preschoolers should get 10 to 13 hours, and school-aged kids should get roughly nine to 12 hours. Teens should get between eight to 10 hours of shut-eye.

