Shooting near Siegen Lane leaves 2 men dead
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men were found dead inside a car off of Siegen Lane following a shooting overnight, according to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
EBRSO received a call of shots fired around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed.
Once they arrived at the scene, deputies say two men were discovered dead inside the car. A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 389-5000.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
