Morgan City Junior High evacuated after reports of pepper spray ‘agitating’ students

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - Morgan City Junior High School was evacuated on Monday, Jan. 30, according to the Morgan City Police Department.

Law enforcement said the school had to be evacuated due to a substance “that is believed to be pepper spray.”

They added the substance “has been agitating the students.”

It happened just before noon.

All students are safe and secure, authorities confirmed.

They’re asking that no one show up at the school until the school gives permission.

In addition to the police department, the Morgan City Fire Department also responded to the scene.

