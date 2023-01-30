Man arrested after woman shot while in bed, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 29, following a shooting that left one person injured.

Arrest documents said that Lionel Harris, 30, faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting took place on Saturday, Jan. 28, on Mariner Drive off Ned Avenue, according to arrest documents. They say that detectives responded to the scene and discovered that a female victim had been hit by gunfire while in her bed.

Arrest documents said that deputies were told a car was seen leaving the scene moments after the shooting. A witness also claimed to have seen the suspect running away from the victim’s home while armed with a semi-automatic handgun, according to arrest documents.

Surveillance cameras were able to capture the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Mariner Drive before and after the shooting, according to arrest documents.

Investigators said they later arrested Harris on Southpointe Drive in Baton Rouge.

The victim was taken to a hospital and has injuries that are not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

