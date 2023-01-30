Major donation made to support food distribution programs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several programs that play a major role in keeping struggling families fed in the Baton Rouge area received a major donation.

Nutrien, a plant in Geismar, pledged a donation of $600,000 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to support the Senior Grocery, Mobile Distributions, Farm Fresh, and BackPack programs in Iberville, Ascension, and Pointe Coupee Parishes.

Officials said that the BackPack program alone hopes to serve about 530 children every month throughout the next two years.

“This financial commitment from Nutrien is a game-changing investment for children, families, and seniors in our community who are food insecure,” said Mike Manning, President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “Children should not have to go to school or bed hungry, and we know children struggle physically and mentally when they are not properly nourished. This commitment will also allow us to reach more families and seniors who are struggling to make ends meet due to inflation and rising food costs. We are truly grateful for Nutrien’s financial investment in these critical services for our community.”

Officials said that Louisiana leads the country in child food insecurity. Feeding America’s annual hunger study reveal that Ascension, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee Parishes have food insecurity rates of 9.5%, 14.2%, and 16.8% respectively.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank said there is an annual meal gap of 17.2 million meal gap in its 11-parish service area.

