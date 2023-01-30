LSU Lady Tigers move up in AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team moved up in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, Jan. 30.

The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 3.

This is the second time in 2023 that the team has been ranked No. 3.

The LSU Tigers are also one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in the country.

Below is a complete list of the rankings:

South Carolina Stanford LSU Indiana UConn Iowa Utah Maryland Notre Dame Ohio State North Carolina Iowa State Virginia Tech UCLA NC State Duke Gonzaga Michigan Villanova Oklahoma Middle Tennessee Arizona Florida State Texas South Florida

The LSU women’s basketball team is set to take on Tennessee at 6 p.m. at the PMAC on Monday, Jan. 30.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

