LSU Lady Tigers move up in AP Top 25 poll

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) and guard Jasmine Carson (2) celebrate after a buzzer-beater...
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) and guard Jasmine Carson (2) celebrate after a buzzer-beater during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team moved up in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, Jan. 30.

The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 3.

This is the second time in 2023 that the team has been ranked No. 3.

The LSU Tigers are also one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in the country.

Below is a complete list of the rankings:

  1. South Carolina
  2. Stanford
  3. LSU
  4. Indiana
  5. UConn
  6. Iowa
  7. Utah
  8. Maryland
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Ohio State
  11. North Carolina
  12. Iowa State
  13. Virginia Tech
  14. UCLA
  15. NC State
  16. Duke
  17. Gonzaga
  18. Michigan
  19. Villanova
  20. Oklahoma
  21. Middle Tennessee
  22. Arizona
  23. Florida State
  24. Texas
  25. South Florida

The LSU women’s basketball team is set to take on Tennessee at 6 p.m. at the PMAC on Monday, Jan. 30.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

