LSP: Covington 8-year-old reported missing found safe

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
COVINGTON, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police canceled a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on Monday, Jan. 30.

8-year-old Jett Gremillion, who was reported missing, has been found safe, according to LSP.

Authorities said Gremillion was last seen in the 19000 block of W. Front Street in Covington on Sunday around 7:00 p.m. when his non-custodial mother took him.

Gremillion was described as an 8-year-old male with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3′5″ tall and weighs 45 pounds. He was wearing a red flannel shirt, dark jeans and black boots, according to State Police.

Officials added Gremillion suffered from a medical condition and was in need of his required medication. He was believed to be in imminent danger without the medication.

Paris Souza was wanted for questioning in Gremillion’s disappearance, officials stated. Souza is a 28-year-old female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5′1″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was possibly driving a white Ford F-250 pickup truck with a La. license plate that read Z420891.

Please direct any questions to Covington Police Department.

