Leaders working to promote CPR awareness, make Baton Rouge a heart safe community

CPR
CPR(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Earlier this month Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest that left him in critical condition.

Capital City officials have been meeting, even before then, to talk about how they can make Baton Rouge a heart-safe community.

They’re working to promote more CPR awareness and want the community to know they can learn CPR and how to use an AED.

