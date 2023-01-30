Leaders working to promote CPR awareness, make Baton Rouge a heart safe community
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Earlier this month Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest that left him in critical condition.
Capital City officials have been meeting, even before then, to talk about how they can make Baton Rouge a heart-safe community.
They’re working to promote more CPR awareness and want the community to know they can learn CPR and how to use an AED.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.