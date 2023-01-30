A few more showers possible but done with the heavy rain for now

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A meandering front will be enough to keep a few showers in our forecast today, but rain amounts should generally be light and nothing like the flooding rains we experienced on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 30 (WAFB)

Even with a good deal of cloud cover, highs are expected to range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 30 (WAFB)

Midweek Outlook

The front will continue to meander nearby over the next few days, although it may slip a bit farther south. Assuming that happens, temperatures will trend slightly cooler for many of us, with lows in the 50s, and highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers will continue to be possible through Wednesday, but any rains should be light.

Widespread Rains Return on Thursday

Another cold front and area of low pressure will track across the area on Thursday, delivering a round of widespread rain and t-storms. There are some signs that locally heavy rain could return and the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has already posted a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding for much of the area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 30 (WAFB)

Severe weather doesn’t appear to be a major threat, but isolated strong storms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center isn’t highlighting a severe weather threat yet, but indicates that at least a low-end risk may be added in the days ahead.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 30 (WAFB)

In terms of rainfall, the WPC outlook currently shows an additional 0.75″-2.00″ over the next 7 days, but locally higher amounts are very possible. The GFS is on the drier side of guidance right now while the European is a bit more bullish on rains, showing 1″-3″ totals being common late this week. We’ll keep an eye on trends given the rains we picked up on Sunday and area waterways certainly running higher than they have in a while. The good news right now is that most of our local rivers are either forecast to stay below flood stage or reach into minor flood stage.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 30 (WAFB)

Extended Outlook

That next cold front should exit to our east by early Friday, leaving us with improving weather for the weekend. Friday stays rather cool, with highs only in the upper 50s, and lows could reach the mid 30s by Saturday morning. But at this point, it looks as though we’ll stay dry through the weekend, which is good news for parades and other Mardi Gras festivities happening around the region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 30 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.