2 found dead off of Siegen Lane
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight.
The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed.
A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.
WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
