WBR school closed Monday due to high water in classroom

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Parish School System officials have announced a school closure due to high water in a classroom.

Officials said Lukeville Elementary School will cancel classes for kids on Monday, Jan. 30.

The closure is for students only. Faculty will need to report to work.

Officials said Lukeville Elementary School is expected to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

All other schools within the West Baton Rouge Parish School System will be open on Monday, Jan. 30.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.