Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WBR school closed Monday due to high water in classroom

(Source: Gray News/file)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Parish School System officials have announced a school closure due to high water in a classroom.

Officials said Lukeville Elementary School will cancel classes for kids on Monday, Jan. 30.

The closure is for students only. Faculty will need to report to work.

Officials said Lukeville Elementary School is expected to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

All other schools within the West Baton Rouge Parish School System will be open on Monday, Jan. 30.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

Heavy rains caused high water in the area of Nicholson Drive and Van Buren Street.
High water on Baton Rouge streets
Road closed
High water causes road closures in BR area
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 29
Flash Flood Watch continues for WAFB viewing area
East Baton Rouge Parish announces sandbag locations