Volunteers set up in known drug areas to fight fentanyl overdoses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As East Baton Rouge continues to face the ongoing opioid crisis, volunteers and community leaders are gathering to make sure there are resources readily available.

“We are here where drug overdoses happen the most in our area,” said Tonja Myles with “When You are Ready.”

The volunteers took to eight locations to distribute fentanyl testing strips.

“What a person can do is test the product they are using to see if fentanyl is there, if so, they do not want to use,” explained Myles.

Along with the testing strips, volunteers passed out NARCAN.

“This is the overdosing reversal product that will help someone if you get them in time. We still have people dying and people who don’t know about fentanyl,” added Myles.

The opioid crisis has become dire for East Baton Rouge residents. Since September of last year, there have been more than 200 overdose deaths in EBR Parish, along with more than 900 non-fatal overdoses.

“70802 is a hotspot. We’re out there. We know from data and we will continue to be out there,” continued Myles.

The volunteers are from all walks of life.

“The police department, the DA’s office, people in recovery like me,” noted Myles.

With over 30 years in recovery under her belt, Myles said she shares her story and her time.

“I made a vow to God if he helps me, I would help others,” said Myles.

She hopes her story can help someone else facing a similar situation.

“We know that recovery does not discriminate, from the curbside to the country club. Fentanyl is evil. Nobody is safe,” added Myles.

