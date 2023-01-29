Facebook
Several squirrel monkeys stolen in Zoosiana burglary

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST
Broussard, LA (KPLC) - Several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana were taken from their habitat in a burglary, according to Broussard Police.

Authorities responded to the burglary on Jan. 29.

All other zoo animals are accounted for, Broussard Police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259, LA Department of Wildlife Fisheries or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

