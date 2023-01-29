Several minor high water rescues made in Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is warning drivers about high water after crews made several minor rescues on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 29.

Officials said the high water rescues were made on Gourrier Avenue, River Road at South Boulevard, South Boulevard at Maximillian, Haig Street, and Mckinley Street at Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the rescues mostly involved vehicles that stalled out in high water.

No injuries were reported.

South Acadian Thruway was closed in both directions from Perkins Road to I-10 due to flooding.

CORRECTION: South Acadian Thruway is closed in both directions from Perkins Road to I-10 due to water on the roadway. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 29, 2023

Baton Rouge officials reminded drivers to avoid attempting to go through any high water.

