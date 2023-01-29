Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Several minor high water rescues made in Baton Rouge, officials say

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is warning drivers about high water after crews made several minor rescues on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 29.

Officials said the high water rescues were made on Gourrier Avenue, River Road at South Boulevard, South Boulevard at Maximillian, Haig Street, and Mckinley Street at Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the rescues mostly involved vehicles that stalled out in high water.

No injuries were reported.

South Acadian Thruway was closed in both directions from Perkins Road to I-10 due to flooding.

Baton Rouge officials reminded drivers to avoid attempting to go through any high water.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

Clinton Police Department
Clinton police release name of suspect wanted in connection with shooting
Baton Rouge Police Department
Person killed after being hit by 2 vehicles in roadway, police say
Payne Road in Ethel, La.
LSP: Deputy shoots person after being hit by car in East Feliciana Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 29
Flood Watch in effect