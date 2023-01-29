Person killed after being hit by 2 vehicles in roadway, police say
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28.
According to BRPD, it happened around 8:15 p.m. on Airline Highway near Gwenadele Avenue.
Police said Patrick Patterson, 20, was hit by a Ford F-150 and a Ford Focus while trying to walk across Airline Highway.
Patterson was taken to a hospital following the crash and later died, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.