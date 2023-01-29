Facebook
High water causes road closures in BR area

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rain and high water have led to several road closures throughout the Baton Rouge area on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Officials in East Baton Rouge Parish released the below list of closures:

  • 1110 E Buchanan
  • 3014 Alaska
  • 740 W Chimes
  • Alvin Dark/Tigerland
  • Highland/W Grant
  • Lanier/Greenwell Springs
  • Lee/Hyacith
  • Lee/Mimosa and Orchid
  • Lee/Sweetbriar
  • S Choctaw/Airline
  • S River Oaks/E River Oaks

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released the below list of closures:

  • Eden Church/Prince Charles
  • Macarthur/Black Mud
  • Tara/Glacier Bay
  • McLin Rd from the bridge to Texas St
  • Several areas north of 26700 block of Fire Tower Rd
  • Leroy Magee – passable by truck/SUV

The following areas in Livingston Parish are reported to have high water:

  • S Woodcrest/Florida
  • Jean St/S Woodcrest
  • Elmer St/Rushing
  • Capital St/S Range
  • North St/S Range
  • Florida/Hummell
  • Judy St to N Range NB and some areas SB

