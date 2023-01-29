High water causes road closures in BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rain and high water have led to several road closures throughout the Baton Rouge area on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Officials in East Baton Rouge Parish released the below list of closures:

1110 E Buchanan

3014 Alaska

740 W Chimes

Alvin Dark/Tigerland

Highland/W Grant

Lanier/Greenwell Springs

Lee/Hyacith

Lee/Mimosa and Orchid

Lee/Sweetbriar

S Choctaw/Airline

S River Oaks/E River Oaks

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released the below list of closures:

Eden Church/Prince Charles

Macarthur/Black Mud

Tara/Glacier Bay

McLin Rd from the bridge to Texas St

Several areas north of 26700 block of Fire Tower Rd

Leroy Magee – passable by truck/SUV

The following areas in Livingston Parish are reported to have high water:

S Woodcrest/Florida

Jean St/S Woodcrest

Elmer St/Rushing

Capital St/S Range

North St/S Range

Florida/Hummell

Judy St to N Range NB and some areas SB

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.