Flood Watch in effect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain has already moved in as of early this Sunday morning, with a few pockets of heavy rain. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our entire viewing area from 6 A.M. Sunday through 6 A.M. Monday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 29 (wafb)

We have a level two slight risk of excessive rain today, meaning some spots could see rain amounts go above and beyond flood guidance.

We are expecting two to three inches in our area, but isolated heavier amounts will certainly be possible.

There is also a level one marginal threat for severe storms today, with the primary threat obviously being flooding. There is a low chance of damaging winds and an isolated tornado, but rain is the primary focus.

Beyond today, we’ll still have decent chances of rain Monday through Thursday, with the better chance culminating on Thursday.

That’s the day when a big cold front will move in and increase rain chances. Expect drier and colder conditions in the second half of the 10-day forecast.

