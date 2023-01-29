Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Flood Watch in effect

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 29(wafb)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain has already moved in as of early this Sunday morning, with a few pockets of heavy rain. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our entire viewing area from 6 A.M. Sunday through 6 A.M. Monday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 29(wafb)

We have a level two slight risk of excessive rain today, meaning some spots could see rain amounts go above and beyond flood guidance.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 29(wafb)

We are expecting two to three inches in our area, but isolated heavier amounts will certainly be possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 29(wafb)

There is also a level one marginal threat for severe storms today, with the primary threat obviously being flooding. There is a low chance of damaging winds and an isolated tornado, but rain is the primary focus.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 29(wafb)

Beyond today, we’ll still have decent chances of rain Monday through Thursday, with the better chance culminating on Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 29(wafb)

That’s the day when a big cold front will move in and increase rain chances. Expect drier and colder conditions in the second half of the 10-day forecast.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 28
Expect a dry Saturday, soggy Sunday
Meteorologist Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. weather forecast on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, Jan. 28
January 28, 2023
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, Jan. 28
Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, January 28.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, January 28