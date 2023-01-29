Facebook
East Feliciana Parish deputy, another person injured in shooting

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in the town of Ethel in East Feliciana Parish on Saturday, Jan. 28.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in the town of Ethel in East Feliciana Parish on Saturday, Jan. 28.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said it happened on Payne Road near Line Road around 7:30 p.m.

Sheriff Travis said one of his deputies and another person were injured. He added both were taken to the hospital and the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The case will be turned over to Louisiana State Police for further investigation, according to the sheriff.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

