Baton Rouge announces sandbag locations
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department announced several locations for residents to pick up sandbags on Sunday, Jan. 29.
The announcement comes as heavy rain continues to come down in the Baton Rouge area.
Below is the list of sand and sandbag locations in Baton Rouge:
- Airline Highway/Fairgrounds
- Alsen Park
- Cadillac Street Park
- Doyles Bayou Park
- Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park
- Lovett Road Park
- Memorial Stadium
- Flannery Road Park
