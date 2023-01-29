Baton Rouge announces sandbag locations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department announced several locations for residents to pick up sandbags on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The announcement comes as heavy rain continues to come down in the Baton Rouge area.

Below is the list of sand and sandbag locations in Baton Rouge:

Airline Highway/Fairgrounds

Alsen Park

Cadillac Street Park

Doyles Bayou Park

Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park

Lovett Road Park

Memorial Stadium

Flannery Road Park

