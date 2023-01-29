Annual Mardi Gras Parade rolls through streets of Clinton

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - There were lots of joyous sounds from the East Feliciana Family and Friends Mardi Gras Parade as it rolled through Clinton, La. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

It was the 18th time the city hosted the event.

The theme for this year’s parade was “Rockin’ and Rollin’ thru the Years.”

Floats started passing through the streets at 11 a.m.

Chief meteorologist Jay Grymes even drove Titan 9 during the parade and was joined by a couple of WAFB employees.

