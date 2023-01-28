Facebook
Shooting in Clinton after parade leaves 1 injured

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting in Clinton not long after the town’s annual Mardi Gras parade ended on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Police Chief Ned Davis said it happened on Spring Street around 4 p.m.

He added the victim was shot “in his buttocks area” and is expected to be okay.

The suspected shooter has been identified and investigators are in the process of issuing warrants for his arrest, according to Davis.

The names of those involved were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

