No. 8 LSU falls to No. 23 Arkansas on the road

LSU Gymnastics
LSU Gymnastics(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - The No. 8 LSU gymnastics team suffered its fourth loss of the season, falling to No. 23 Arkansas on Friday, Jan. 27.

The outcome was 197.475-197.250.

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

The team score earned their highest road score of the season against the Razorbacks. Haleigh Bryant finished the night with an all-around score of 39.575 to earn her fifth-straight title.

“We’re continuing to get better. We hit 24 routines, but we allowed the environment to get to us at the end,” said head coach Jay Clark. “It’s a decent road score that improves our average, but it was short of what we wanted to accomplish today. Now we have to get back in the gym and get better.”

