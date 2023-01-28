Mardi Gras parade rolls through Clinton for 18th time

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - The Feliciana Family and Friends Annual Mardi Gras Parade is rolling through the streets of Clinton for the 18th time on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The floats start passing through the streets at 11 a.m. The parade begins at the campus of East Feliciana Middle School and will travel along parts of Bank Street, Woodville Street, Liberty Street, St. Helena Street, and Church Street.

RELATED: Exclusive Guide to Mardi Gras 2023

Organizers have put in place several rules for people on board floats. Participants will not be allowed to drink alcohol while riding on floats. Also, floats will not be allowed to play any music that contains profanity. Violators will be pulled from the parade and given a citation.

The theme for the 2023 parade is “rockin’ and rollin’ thru the years.”

Jay Grymes will be driving Titan 9 during the parade and will be joined by other WAFB employees.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.