Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mardi Gras parade rolls through Clinton for 18th time

Past Clinton Mardi Gras parade
Past Clinton Mardi Gras parade(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - The Feliciana Family and Friends Annual Mardi Gras Parade is rolling through the streets of Clinton for the 18th time on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The floats start passing through the streets at 11 a.m. The parade begins at the campus of East Feliciana Middle School and will travel along parts of Bank Street, Woodville Street, Liberty Street, St. Helena Street, and Church Street.

RELATED: Exclusive Guide to Mardi Gras 2023

Organizers have put in place several rules for people on board floats. Participants will not be allowed to drink alcohol while riding on floats. Also, floats will not be allowed to play any music that contains profanity. Violators will be pulled from the parade and given a citation.

The theme for the 2023 parade is “rockin’ and rollin’ thru the years.”

Jay Grymes will be driving Titan 9 during the parade and will be joined by other WAFB employees.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged

Latest News

The Big Buddy Program is looking for people to mentor students.
Looking at the impact of mentors during mentoring month
Shirley Daigle receives new roof after winning Garcia Roofing 'Santa Did My Roof' contest.
Shirley Daigle receives new roof through Garcia Roofing ‘Santa Did My Roof’ contest
While the city of Plaquemine was hunkered down without power, volunteers were hard at work...
Volunteers, community leaders help those in need during power outage
Carnival in the National Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball is on display now.
LOUISIANA WEEKEND: Visit Carnival In The Nation’s Capital Exhibit