Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man dies in space heater-related house fire in Ponchatoula

A 77-year-old man died in a house fire caused by a space heater in Ponchatoula Friday evening,...
A 77-year-old man died in a house fire caused by a space heater in Ponchatoula Friday evening, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.(Louisiana State Fire Marshal)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A 77-year-old man died in a house fire caused by a space heater in Ponchatoula Friday evening, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 27), the Ponchatoula Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 18000 block of Esterbrook. Upon arrival, firefighters learned two occupants were in the home at the time of the fire.

The wife attempted to get her husband into his wheelchair so they could escape, but she was injured during her efforts. Firefighters were able to rescue the bedridden man, but he later died at the hospital.

State Fire Marshals determined the fire started in the back bedroom and was caused by a space heater left unattended close to bedding and clothing.

The SFM urges Louisianans to practice safe home heating practices in the following ways:

  • Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains
  • Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
  • Do not use stoves, ovens, or grills to heat homes
  • Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves
  • Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged

Latest News

Fentanyl Testing Strips
Volunteers set up in known drug areas to fight fentanyl overdoses
Clinton Police Department
Shooting in Clinton after parade leaves 1 injured
Madison Brooks
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says