Man dies in space heater-related house fire in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A 77-year-old man died in a house fire caused by a space heater in Ponchatoula Friday evening, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 27), the Ponchatoula Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 18000 block of Esterbrook. Upon arrival, firefighters learned two occupants were in the home at the time of the fire.

The wife attempted to get her husband into his wheelchair so they could escape, but she was injured during her efforts. Firefighters were able to rescue the bedridden man, but he later died at the hospital.

State Fire Marshals determined the fire started in the back bedroom and was caused by a space heater left unattended close to bedding and clothing.

The SFM urges Louisianans to practice safe home heating practices in the following ways:

Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains

Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords

Do not use stoves, ovens, or grills to heat homes

Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves

Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.