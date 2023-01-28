LSU falls to Texas Tech in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team fell to Texas Tech in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the PMAC on Saturday, Jan. 28.
The Tigers (12-9, 1-7 SEC) were beaten 76-68 by the Red Raiders (11-10, 0-8 Big 12).
Adam Miller led LSU with 20 points. KJ Williams added 14 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Derek Fountain chipped in 10 points.
