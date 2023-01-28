LSU coaches, players talk on Media Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team played the first of its three scrimmages on Friday, Jan. 27, and it was also Media Day.

The Tigers will scrimmage again on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., then again at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The star power on Jay Johnson’s team is strong, starting with juniors Dylan Cruise and Tre Morgan.

Joining the offensive onslaught is Tommy White from North Carolina State. He hit 27 home runs last season.

