Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU coaches, players talk on Media Day

The LSU baseball team played the first of its three scrimmages on Friday, Jan. 27, and it was also Media Day.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team played the first of its three scrimmages on Friday, Jan. 27, and it was also Media Day.

The Tigers will scrimmage again on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., then again at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The star power on Jay Johnson’s team is strong, starting with juniors Dylan Cruise and Tre Morgan.

Joining the offensive onslaught is Tommy White from North Carolina State. He hit 27 home runs last season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged

Latest News

LSU Gymnastics
No. 8 LSU falls to No. 23 Arkansas on the road
The LSU baseball team played the first of its three scrimmages on Friday, Jan. 27, and it was...
LSU coaches, players talk on Media Day
Southern Men's Basketball
Southern gets ready to face Alcorn State
Southern University basketball to face off against Alcorn State Saturday
Southern gets ready to face Alcorn State