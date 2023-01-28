Facebook
Livingston Parish school officials give reminders to parents ahead of registration day

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Livingston Parish Public School System are providing reminders for parents ahead of registration day on Thursday, March 30.

Registration day will be for parents who wish to enroll their kids in kindergarten or pre-kindergarten classes for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to school officials, interested parents must complete an online registration form and upload required documents ahead of registration day.

For parents of potential pre-kindergarten students, the required documents include copies of a certified birth certificate, social security card, immunization records, a parent’s ID, proof of residency, and proof of income for every adult in a household.

For parents of potential kindergarten students, the required documents also include a certified birth certificate, social security card, immunization records, a parent’s ID, and proof of residency.

In order to be eligible for pre-kindergarten, a child must be turning four years old on or before Sept. 30, 2023. Meanwhile, a child must turn five on or before Sept. 30, 2023, in order to be eligible for kindergarten.

For more information on enrolling a child in pre-kindergarten or kindergarten in the Livingston Parish Public School System, click here.

