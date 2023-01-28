Expect a dry Saturday, soggy Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday will be a decent weather day with more clouds than sun. The day will also be warmer and breezy and will bring highs in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 28 (wafb)

A fast-approaching low-pressure system will move moisture into our area Saturday night and will bring increasing rain chances after midnight into Sunday. Sunday looks to be a soaker with a nearly 100% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms.

Rain may be heavy at times, and there is a marginal threat of severe weather, mainly a slight threat of flooding.

Rain amounts could range between one to three inches in the 24-hour period with locally heavier amounts possible. Chances of rain remain in the forecast Monday through midweek before completely drying out.

