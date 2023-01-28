Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Expect a dry Saturday, soggy Sunday

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, January 28.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday will be a decent weather day with more clouds than sun. The day will also be warmer and breezy and will bring highs in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 28(wafb)

A fast-approaching low-pressure system will move moisture into our area Saturday night and will bring increasing rain chances after midnight into Sunday. Sunday looks to be a soaker with a nearly 100% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 28(wafb)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 28(wafb)

Rain may be heavy at times, and there is a marginal threat of severe weather, mainly a slight threat of flooding.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 28(wafb)

Rain amounts could range between one to three inches in the 24-hour period with locally heavier amounts possible. Chances of rain remain in the forecast Monday through midweek before completely drying out.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 28(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, January 28.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, January 28
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather for Friday, Jan. 27.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Jan. 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 27
Dry Saturday, soggy Sunday
Jay Grymes gives the 5 p.m. weather forecast on Friday, Jan. 27.
FIRST ALERT 5 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Jan. 27