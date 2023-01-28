Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBRSO: 1 arrested following shooting on Southpark Drive

Hosea Sonnier
Hosea Sonnier(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish said a person was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27, following a shooting that left one person injured.

Hosea Sonnier, 18, was taken into custody on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to arrest documents.

The documents show that Sonnier is accused of pulling the trigger during a shooting on Thursday, Jan. 26, on Southpark Drive.

RELATED: Shooting leaves at least one injured

The shooting took place following an argument, according to arrest documents. They said that Sonnier is accused of pulling out a gun and opening fire as the victim tried to run away.

Detectives found nine pistol shot casings at the scene of the shooting, according to arrest documents. The documents said the casings were located on a sidewalk in front of Southpark Drive.

Arrest documents said the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 28
Expect a dry Saturday, soggy Sunday
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
Legal analysts react to release of violent Memphis police body camera video
Kaivon Washington.
Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested for alleged rape in 2020