EBRSO: 1 arrested following shooting on Southpark Drive

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish said a person was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27, following a shooting that left one person injured.

Hosea Sonnier, 18, was taken into custody on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to arrest documents.

The documents show that Sonnier is accused of pulling the trigger during a shooting on Thursday, Jan. 26, on Southpark Drive.

RELATED: Shooting leaves at least one injured

The shooting took place following an argument, according to arrest documents. They said that Sonnier is accused of pulling out a gun and opening fire as the victim tried to run away.

Detectives found nine pistol shot casings at the scene of the shooting, according to arrest documents. The documents said the casings were located on a sidewalk in front of Southpark Drive.

Arrest documents said the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.