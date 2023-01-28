Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights

Baton Rouge Metro Airport (Source: WAFB)
Baton Rouge Metro Airport (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C.

The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

“A nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to Washington, D.C. is monumental for our city and region,” said EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “Connecting the capital of Louisiana with our nation’s capital will bring tourists and businesses directly into Baton Rouge without having to travel through the New Orleans area.”

Officials said the new route will be operated with a 76-seat Embraer 175 jet. The flights will have first class, premium economy, and economy seating.

Mayor Broome said the nonstop flights are a decade in the making. It was made possible through many years of discussions with American Airlines and a $2 million incentive package. Officials said $1 million came from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Lawmakers in Louisiana secured the other $1 million via a bill authored by Ted James.

“American is excited to connect Baton Rouge Metro Airport to Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport this summer,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines director of domestic network planning. “This new route complements our existing service from BTR to Charlotte and Dallas/Fort Worth. We’re eager to offer customers more ways to experience all that Louisiana has to offer and provide local residents with additional access to American’s global network.”

Tickets for the new flights went on sale on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Below is the schedule for the new flights:

  • Baton Rouge to Washington, D.C.
    • Departs: 5:44 a.m.
    • Arrives: 9:26 a.m.
  • Washington, D.C. to Baton Rouge
    • Departs: 7:45 p.m.
    • Arrives: 9:29 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged

Latest News

Livingston Parish school officials give reminders to parents ahead of registration day
Past Clinton Mardi Gras parade
Mardi Gras parade rolls through Clinton for 18th time
Hosea Sonnier
EBRSO: 1 arrested following shooting on Southpark Drive
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 28
Expect a dry Saturday, soggy Sunday