Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C.

The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

“A nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to Washington, D.C. is monumental for our city and region,” said EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “Connecting the capital of Louisiana with our nation’s capital will bring tourists and businesses directly into Baton Rouge without having to travel through the New Orleans area.”

Officials said the new route will be operated with a 76-seat Embraer 175 jet. The flights will have first class, premium economy, and economy seating.

Mayor Broome said the nonstop flights are a decade in the making. It was made possible through many years of discussions with American Airlines and a $2 million incentive package. Officials said $1 million came from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Lawmakers in Louisiana secured the other $1 million via a bill authored by Ted James.

“American is excited to connect Baton Rouge Metro Airport to Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport this summer,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines director of domestic network planning. “This new route complements our existing service from BTR to Charlotte and Dallas/Fort Worth. We’re eager to offer customers more ways to experience all that Louisiana has to offer and provide local residents with additional access to American’s global network.”

Tickets for the new flights went on sale on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Below is the schedule for the new flights:

Baton Rouge to Washington, D.C. Departs: 5:44 a.m. Arrives: 9:26 a.m.

Washington, D.C. to Baton Rouge Departs: 7:45 p.m. Arrives: 9:29 p.m.



