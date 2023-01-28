Off-duty APSO deputy charged with DWI after crash in personal vehicle

GALVEZ, La. (WAFB) - An off-duty deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was charged with DWI after a crash in his personal vehicle early Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Webre said Curley Jones, a patrol deputy with the sheriff’s office, was found uninjured by deputies that had responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on LA 44 in Galvez around 4:15 a.m.

The deputies determined Jones was impaired at the time of the crash, added Webre.

According to Webre, Jones was arrested and cited for reckless operation of a motor vehicle and DWI first offense and has been suspended pending further investigation.

