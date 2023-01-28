AFC Championship Game on WAFB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 29, and the game can be watched on WAFB.

HOW TO WATCH:

COX - 7 (SD) 1007 (HD)

AT&T U-Verse - 9 (SD) 1009 (HD)

DIRECTV - 9

DISH - 9

EATEL - 7 (SD) 707 (HD)

OVER THE AIR (Antenna) - 9.1

STREAMING - Paramount+

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati (14-4) edged Kansas City (15-3), 27-24, when the two teams met earlier in the season. This is a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship. The Bengals also won that game, 27-24, but in overtime.

