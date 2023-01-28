Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

AFC Championship Game on WAFB

AFC Championship Game
AFC Championship Game(NFL)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 29, and the game can be watched on WAFB.

HOW TO WATCH:

  • COX - 7 (SD) 1007 (HD)
  • AT&T U-Verse - 9 (SD) 1009 (HD)
  • DIRECTV - 9
  • DISH - 9
  • EATEL - 7 (SD) 707 (HD)
  • OVER THE AIR (Antenna) - 9.1
  • STREAMING - Paramount+

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati (14-4) edged Kansas City (15-3), 27-24, when the two teams met earlier in the season. This is a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship. The Bengals also won that game, 27-24, but in overtime.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU falls to Texas Tech in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Championship Sunday Matchups
NFLSU: Super Bowl berth on the line for 5 former Tigers
LSU Gymnastics
No. 8 LSU falls to No. 23 Arkansas on the road
The LSU baseball team played the first of its three scrimmages on Friday, Jan. 27, and it was...
LSU coaches, players talk on Media Day