WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Jackson House - Dunham QB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The next finalist showcased the finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award, which goes to the Sportsline Player of the Year is Dunham Tigers quarterback Jackson House.

The senior put up huge numbers, as the Tigers reached the Superdome this season.

He passed for more than 1,900 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for another 1,500 yards and 19 more scores.

House is now at Eastern Kentucky, where he’ll begin his collegiate career.

The son of LSU defensive coordinator Matt House was like a military brat, moving 10 times by the time he was 17 years old.

So, he’s got plenty of practice in making new friends and winning people over as a true leader.

