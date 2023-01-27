WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Calvin Delone - Ascension Catholic WR

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Our fourth finalist for this year’s Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year is Ascension Catholic wide receiver Calvin Delone.

Delone only played two years of varsity football for the Bulldogs but his last season was a special one.

He reeled in 54 catches for just over 1,000 yards. The two-way athlete also scored 13 touchdowns. He broke school records in all three of those categories.

No. 6 also made a huge impact in the return game. Those skills came in clutch during the second round of this year’s playoffs.

