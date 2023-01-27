SRO: Knife found in backpack during gun search at middle school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Westdale Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon for about 40 minutes.

School Resource Officers (SROs) did not find a gun during their search, but according to EBR schools director of communication Ben Lemoine, it was discovered that a female student had a knife in her backpack.

The school was initially placed on lockdown at 12:45 p.m. in response to a rumor of two students bringing a gun to school. The principal made the call to lock the school down and complete a campus search. SROs searched the two students who were suspected of bringing a gun to campus. They did not find a gun and determined it to be a rumor.

SROs continued their investigation checking throughout the school. That search included the girlfriend of one of the boys originally questioned. Lemoine says they found a knife in her backpack when checked. She told officers she got it from her grandparent’s house and it had nothing to do with the boys who were being investigated.

There is no evidence the knife had anything to do with the gun search. She is being recommended for expulsion.

Lemoine says a notice to parents will go out this afternoon explaining what happened at the school and what precautions were taken.

