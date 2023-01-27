Southern University basketball to face off against Alcorn State Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jaguars men’s basketball team is preparing to face off against Alcorn State University for a big game on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Southern and Alcorn are tied for the lead in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Each school has a record of 6-1.
The winner of this game will take the lead in the conference.
Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Head Coach of the SU men’s basketball team, Sean Woods, joined 9News This Morning for a live interview on Friday, Jan. 27 ahead of the big game.
Watch the full interview below:
The Southern University women’s basketball team is also preparing to play Alcorn. The Lady Jags hold a record of 5-2 in conference play.
Meanwhile, Alcorn’s women’s basketball program has a record of 3-4. That game will begin at 3 p.m.
