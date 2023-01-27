Facebook
Southern University basketball to face off against Alcorn State Saturday

Southern Men's Basketball
Southern Men's Basketball
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jaguars men’s basketball team is preparing to face off against Alcorn State University for a big game on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Southern and Alcorn are tied for the lead in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Each school has a record of 6-1.

The winner of this game will take the lead in the conference.

Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

Head Coach of the SU men’s basketball team, Sean Woods, joined 9News This Morning for a live interview on Friday, Jan. 27 ahead of the big game.

Watch the full interview below:

Head Coach Sean Woods joined 9News This Morning to tell the community to pack the Mini Dome on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Southern University women’s basketball team is also preparing to play Alcorn. The Lady Jags hold a record of 5-2 in conference play.

Meanwhile, Alcorn’s women’s basketball program has a record of 3-4. That game will begin at 3 p.m.

