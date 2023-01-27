Saucier man, 7 others, arrested in connection to retired officer found shot in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case.

Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how the victim ended up in Gulfport. Friday, Gulfport Police released new details from their portion of the investigation.

It started Wednesday when Vicksburg Police were called to the home of a former Warren County officer. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said someone told police they hadn’t heard from the man in several days, and his truck was missing from the garage.

When officers arrived, they entered the home.

“It was apparent when they went inside the home that something had taken place, including a struggle,” Jones told WLBT News.

Hours later in Gulfport, around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 14000 block of Old Highway 49 to check out a report of suspicious activity. That’s the area near Grace Temple Baptist Church.

Upon arrival, officers found the truck that Vicksburg Police had listed as stolen and connected to the missing person case. The man driving the truck, later identified as Logan Delena, was able to get away from police, but an arrest warrant was issued.

Several hours later, Gulfport police were back out at the scene when they found a man in the woods, tied up and suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. And while officials aren’t releasing his name, he has been identified as the retired law enforcement officer reported missing from his home in Vicksburg. Chief Jones said the victim had been a Game Warden and a Constable in Warren County.

Gulfport officers also discovered more stolen items in the woods.

Meanwhile, investigators in Gonzalez, Louisiana were zeroing in on several suspects wanted in connection with the man found in Gulfport. A total of eight people were arrested, including Logan Delena, the Saucier man seen near the stolen truck in Gulfport.

Blake Menefee of Gonzales was also charged as a fugitive from Harrison County.

Vicksburg’s police chief said investigators will be talking to the victim to try and determine what led to this.

“It’s so weird that this has taken place and the only person who can give us more of an explanation of what has happened is the victim. I’m sure he has a story to tell,” said Jones. “I think within the next day or two we’ll probably have more pieces to the puzzle.”

As a result of the combined efforts of several law enforcement agencies, the following people have been arrested and charged:

Logan Delena (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Logan Delena, 27, Saucier, Miss.

Fugitive arrest for Harrison County (Mississippi) & Vicksburg Police Department (Mississippi)

7 counts Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

1 count Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

1 count Aggravated Flight From officer

1 count Possession of Schedule I Control Dangerous Substance (CDS)

1 count Illegal Carrying of Weapons

1 count Possession of Firearms by Convicted Felon

Blake Menefee (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Blake Menefee, 20, Caroline St., Gonzales, La.

Fugitive Arrest for Harrison County (Mississippi)

7 counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

1 count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

1 count Aggravated Flight from an officer

1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

1 count Illegal Carry of Weapons

Susan Zeringue (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Susan Zeringue, 40, Caroline St., Gonzales, La.

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II

Raven Guidry (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Raven Guidry, 32, Peter St., Thibodeaux, La.

1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth

Elcee Guillard (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Elcee Guillard, 36, Westwego, La.

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Jerry Benoit (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Jerry Benoit, 33, Charles Bypass, Thibodeau, La.

1 count of Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute

1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Richard Morris (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Richard Morris, 38, Harrison St., New Orleans, La.

5 counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

1 count Possession of Stolen Things

Sidney Nelson (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Sidney Nelson, 39, Daphne St., Gonzales, La.

5 counts Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

1 count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

