Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are in stores now

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk...
The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.(The Hershey Company/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERSHEY, Pa. (Gray News) – A fan-favorite candy is being transformed into another sweet treat.

On Thursday, Hershey announced they are releasing Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers.

“Worlds collide and this nostalgic childhood snack meets your favorite chocolate and peanut butter candy,” the company said in a news release.

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.

The new snack is now available in stores nationwide.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged

Latest News

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal
Logan Delena and Blake Menefee
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody; Suspects identified
GRAPHIC: Bodycam released of Paul Pelosi attack
This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
FILE - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., leaves the Speaker's office to walk to the House...
House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile