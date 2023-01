GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt in Gonzales ended with two people taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 26.

A large police presence was seen around the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant on Airline Highway near North Burnside Avenue.

The Gonzales Police Department is expected to release more details soon.

