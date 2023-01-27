Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion; suspects identified

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people taken into custody Thursday, Jan. 26, including two with warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators.

A large police presence was seen around the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant on Airline Highway near Burnside Avenue. The suspects were taken into custody after running from a nearby home.

Investigators said the suspects are wanted in connection with the shooting of a retired police officer. He was found in Gulfport earlier in the day suffering from two gunshot wounds. The officer is now hospitalized.

A spokeswoman for the Gonzales Police Department said a total of eight people were detained. She said officers were contacted around 5 p.m. by detectives with the Gulfport Police Department about a manhunt related to a home invasion and the shooting of a law enforcement officer in Vicksburg, Miss. and other home burglaries in the Gulfport area.

She added warrants were obtained in connection with Gulfport police’s investigation for two people believed to be at a home on West Caroline Street in Gonzales. She explained officers with the Gonzales Police Department and deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office saw the people they were looking for get into a vehicle and drive off.

Police said they tried to pull over the vehicle but the driver wouldn’t stop, resulting in a pursuit that ended at LA 44 at LA 42.

As a result of the combined efforts of several law enforcement agencies, the following people have been arrested and charged:

Logan Delena (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Logan Delena, 27, Saicier, Miss.

Fugitive arrest for Harrison County (Mississippi) & Vicksburg Police Department (Mississippi)

7 counts Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

1 count Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

1 count Aggravated Flight From officer

1 count Possession of Schedule I Control Dangerous Substance (CDS)

1 count Illegal Carrying of Weapons

1 count Possession of Firearms by Convicted Felon

Blake Menefee (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Blake Menefee, 20, Caroline St., Gonzales, La.

Fugitive Arrest for Harrison County (Mississippi)

7 counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

1 count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

1 count Aggravated Flight from an officer

1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

1 count Illegal Carry of Weapons

Susan Zeringue (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Susan Zeringue, 40, Caroline St., Gonzales, La.

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II

Raven Guidry (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Raven Guidry, 32, Peter St., Thibodeaux, La.

1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth

Elcee Guillard (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Elcee Guillard, 36, Westwego, La.

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Jerry Benoit (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Jerry Benoit, 33, Charles Bypass, Thibodeau, La.

1 count of Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute

1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Richard Morris (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Richard Morris, 38, Harrison St., New Orleans, La.

5 counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

1 count Possession of Stolen Things

Sidney Nelson (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Sidney Nelson, 39, Daphne St., Gonzales, La.

5 counts Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

1 count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

Officials said Gulfport police investigators are headed to Gonzales to assist in further investigation.

