Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The incident spans multiple cities and two states, and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase, and the victim eventually being found bound and shot near a church.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones says her officers were first called Wednesday to the former Warren County officer’s home on Cain Ridge Road by someone who said they had not heard from him in several days. The man’s truck was also missing from the garage.

When officers arrived, they entered the home.

“It was apparent when they went inside the home that something had taken place, including a struggle,” said Jones.

Early Thursday morning, the truck of the former officer, whose name has not yet been released, was spotted by a police officer in Gulfport. The man driving the truck, later identified as Logan Delena, was able to get away from police, but an arrest warrant was issued.

Thursday afternoon, Gulfport police found a man bound with two gunshot wounds near Grace Temple Baptist Church. Police say this is the victim from the home invasion in Vicksburg.

He was taken to the hospital, but Chief Jones says he’s stable. Investigators will be talking to the victim to try and determine what led to this.

“It’s so weird that this has taken place and the only person who can give us more of an explanation of what has happened is the victim,” said Jones. “I’m sure he has a story to tell.”

The saga continued Thursday night in Gonzales, Louisiana when multiple people connected to this incident were arrested. A spokeswoman for the Gonzales Police Department said a total of eight people were detained.

She said officers were contacted around 5 p.m. by detectives in Gulfport about a manhunt related to the home invasion and shooting of the law enforcement officer in Vicksburg and other home burglaries in the Gulfport area.

She added warrants were obtained in connection with Gulfport police’s investigation for two people believed to be at a home on West Caroline Street in Gonzales. She said officers saw the people they were looking for get into a vehicle and drive off.

Police said they tried to pull over the vehicle but the driver wouldn’t stop, resulting in a pursuit that ended at LA 44 at LA 42. Names have not been released.

Vicksburg’s police chief says she hopes once her investigators speak with the victim and the suspects they will have some answers about why this happened.

“There must be something specific about this, not sure what, but I think within the next day or two we’ll probably have more pieces to the puzzle,” said Jones.

Jones says the victim had been a Game Warden and a Constable in Warren County.

